HURON CONSULTING GROUP (NASDAQ:HURN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group last released its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Huron Consulting Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HURON CONSULTING GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group’s stock was trading at $56.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HURN shares have decreased by 26.9% and is now trading at $41.08.

CASSAVA SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SAVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Cassava Sciences has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CASSAVA SCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences’ stock was trading at $4.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SAVA stock has increased by 147.9% and is now trading at $10.51.

TECHTARGET (NASDAQ:TTGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business earned $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TechTarget has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.0. TechTarget has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TECHTARGET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget’s stock was trading at $19.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TTGT stock has increased by 179.1% and is now trading at $53.93.

BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BLCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($19.91) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $7.29 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLCM stock has decreased by 60.8% and is now trading at $2.86.