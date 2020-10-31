INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES (NASDAQ:IART) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year. Integra LifeSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences’ stock was trading at $46.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IART shares have decreased by 4.3% and is now trading at $44.10.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL (NYSE:CPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial last posted its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Central Pacific Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial’s stock was trading at $19.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPF shares have decreased by 29.5% and is now trading at $13.77.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA (NYSE:BBVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s stock was trading at $3.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BBVA shares have decreased by 25.5% and is now trading at $2.89.

SHAKE SHACK (NYSE:SHAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business earned $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year. Shake Shack has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SHAKE SHACK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack’s stock was trading at $41.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHAK stock has increased by 62.7% and is now trading at $67.52.

