INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:IDXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Interpace Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.13. Interpace Biosciences has generated ($5.58) earnings per share over the last year. Interpace Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTERPACE BIOSCIENCES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Interpace Biosciences’ stock was trading at $6.46 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IDXG shares have decreased by 36.8% and is now trading at $4.08.

THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES (NYSE:IPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies last released its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. The Interpublic Group of Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies’ stock was trading at $18.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, IPG shares have increased by 7.4% and is now trading at $19.34.

POOL (NASDAQ:POOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool last announced its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pool has generated $5.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.6. Pool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POOL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool’s stock was trading at $207.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, POOL shares have increased by 74.4% and is now trading at $361.71.

RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:RMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $10.11 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $11.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RMBI stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $11.34.