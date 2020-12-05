JIAYIN GROUP (NASDAQ:JFIN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group last issued its earnings data on November 29th, 2020. The reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Jiayin Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JIAYIN GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group’s stock was trading at $2.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JFIN stock has increased by 52.8% and is now trading at $3.88.

CROWDSTRIKE (NASDAQ:CRWD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business earned $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. Its revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. CrowdStrike has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CROWDSTRIKE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike’s stock was trading at $42.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CRWD shares have increased by 290.3% and is now trading at $167.26.

CLOUDERA (NYSE:CLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera last posted its earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudera has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLOUDERA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera’s stock was trading at $7.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CLDR shares have increased by 57.3% and is now trading at $12.41.

FISKER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:FSR)

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF FISKER? (NYSE:FSR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fisker in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”