LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:LOGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAL)

Logitech International last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Logitech International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HAL)

Logitech International’s stock was trading at $37.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LOGI shares have increased by 135.3% and is now trading at $88.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX last announced its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business earned $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Its revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. CSX has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. CSX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CSX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX’s stock was trading at $58.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSX shares have increased by 39.4% and is now trading at $81.29.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN (NYSE:NOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business earned $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Its revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has generated $21.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Northrop Grumman has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORTHROP GRUMMAN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman’s stock was trading at $317.85 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOC shares have decreased by 3.0% and is now trading at $308.43.

U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES (NYSE:USX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:USX)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ stock was trading at $3.35 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USX stock has increased by 111.3% and is now trading at $7.08.