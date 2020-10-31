NXP SEMICONDUCTORS (NASDAQ:NXPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company earned $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors has generated $8.04 earnings per share over the last year. NXP Semiconductors has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NXP SEMICONDUCTORS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors’ stock was trading at $100.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NXPI stock has increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $135.12.

DARIOHEALTH (NASDAQ:DRIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth last posted its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 million. DarioHealth has generated ($8.00) earnings per share over the last year. DarioHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 2nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DARIOHEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth’s stock was trading at $6.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DRIO stock has increased by 47.6% and is now trading at $10.17.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS (NASDAQ:JBLU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways last posted its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business earned $492 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. JetBlue Airways has generated $1.90 earnings per share over the last year. JetBlue Airways has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JETBLUE AIRWAYS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways’ stock was trading at $13.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBLU shares have decreased by 11.8% and is now trading at $11.97.

KEY TRONIC (NASDAQ:KTCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $116.02 million during the quarter. Key Tronic has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Key Tronic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KEY TRONIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic’s stock was trading at $4.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KTCC stock has increased by 75.2% and is now trading at $7.64.