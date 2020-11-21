PARK CITY GROUP (NASDAQ:PCYG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Park City Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.7. Park City Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARK CITY GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Park City Group’s stock was trading at $4.29 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, PCYG shares have increased by 10.0% and is now trading at $4.72.

THE HOME DEPOT (NYSE:HD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot has generated $10.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. The Home Depot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE HOME DEPOT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot’s stock was trading at $270.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, HD stock has decreased by 0.3% and is now trading at $269.81.

INTUIT (NASDAQ:INTU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Intuit has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTUIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit’s stock was trading at $316.42 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, INTU shares have increased by 9.9% and is now trading at $347.69.

TUSCAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THCB)

HOW HAS TUSCAN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NASDAQ:THCB)

Tuscan’s stock was trading at $10.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, THCB stock has increased by 1.4% and is now trading at $10.30.