PETMED EXPRESS (NASDAQ:PETS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last released its quarterly earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm earned $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0. PetMed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PETMED EXPRESS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express’ stock was trading at $25.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PETS stock has increased by 14.0% and is now trading at $29.58.

RENAISSANCERE (NYSE:RNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.61. RenaissanceRe has generated $9.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1. RenaissanceRe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RENAISSANCERE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe’s stock was trading at $155.96 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RNR stock has increased by 3.7% and is now trading at $161.72.

BRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:BDGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Bridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BRIDGE BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp’s stock was trading at $23.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BDGE shares have decreased by 16.0% and is now trading at $19.54.

UNITED RENTALS (NYSE:URI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals has generated $19.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. United Rentals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNITED RENTALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals’ stock was trading at $99.72 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, URI stock has increased by 78.8% and is now trading at $178.29.