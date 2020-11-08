RESEARCH FRONTIERS (NASDAQ:REFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $0.18 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Research Frontiers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers’ stock was trading at $2.74 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, REFR shares have increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $2.86.

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TACT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. TransAct Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies’ stock was trading at $8.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TACT stock has decreased by 14.3% and is now trading at $7.39.

MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MNPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Monopar Therapeutics has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $8.4650 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MNPR shares have decreased by 48.1% and is now trading at $4.3899.

NEOVASC (NASDAQ:NVCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Neovasc has generated ($5.05) earnings per share over the last year. Neovasc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEOVASC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc’s stock was trading at $2.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NVCN shares have decreased by 61.1% and is now trading at $0.86.