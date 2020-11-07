SBA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:SBAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications last issued its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.99. The business earned $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has generated $8.49 earnings per share over the last year. SBA Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SBA COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications’ stock was trading at $274.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SBAC stock has increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $305.82.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP (NYSE:WMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WMG)

Warner Music Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million. Warner Music Group has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. Warner Music Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF WARNER MUSIC GROUP? (NYSE:WMG)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warner Music Group in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

VOYA FINANCIAL (NYSE:VOYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Voya Financial has generated $4.22 earnings per share over the last year. Voya Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VOYA FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial’s stock was trading at $45.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VOYA stock has increased by 11.0% and is now trading at $50.84.

GLADSTONE LAND (NASDAQ:LAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Gladstone Land has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GLADSTONE LAND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land’s stock was trading at $12.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LAND shares have increased by 11.3% and is now trading at $14.12.