TRIVAGO (NASDAQ:TRVG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. trivago has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIVAGO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago’s stock was trading at $1.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRVG stock has decreased by 19.2% and is now trading at $1.26.

ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT (NYSE:AAIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Arlington Asset Investment has generated $0.89 earnings per share over the last year. Arlington Asset Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHEN IS ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT’S NEXT EARNINGS DATE? (NYSE:AAIC)

Arlington Asset Investment is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, February 16th 2021.

View our earnings forecast for Arlington Asset Investment.

VAPOTHERM (NYSE:VAPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. Vapotherm has generated ($2.74) earnings per share over the last year. Vapotherm has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VAPOTHERM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm’s stock was trading at $7.79 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VAPO stock has increased by 262.8% and is now trading at $28.26.

MONSTER BEVERAGE (NASDAQ:MNST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Monster Beverage has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.3.

HOW HAS MONSTER BEVERAGE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage’s stock was trading at $61.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MNST stock has increased by 35.4% and is now trading at $83.68.