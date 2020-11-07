VBI VACCINES (NASDAQ:VBIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. VBI Vaccines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VBI VACCINES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines’ stock was trading at $0.9171 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VBIV stock has increased by 168.2% and is now trading at $2.46.

WEYCO GROUP (NASDAQ:WEYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The textile maker reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $16.65 million during the quarter. Weyco Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Weyco Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WEYCO GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group’s stock was trading at $19.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WEYS stock has decreased by 13.9% and is now trading at $16.79.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:OSUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies last announced its earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. OraSure Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies’ stock was trading at $5.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, OSUR shares have increased by 114.2% and is now trading at $12.64.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CI)

Cigna last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna has generated $17.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

HOW HAS CIGNA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CI)

Cigna’s stock was trading at $187.23 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CI shares have increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $214.16.