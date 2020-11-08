WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI (NASDAQ:WSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm earned $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.2. WillScot Mobile Mini has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini’s stock was trading at $11.73 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WSC shares have increased by 72.1% and is now trading at $20.19.

BROADSTONE NET LEASE (NYSE:BNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease last released its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadstone Net Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF BROADSTONE NET LEASE? (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadstone Net Lease in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

Broadstone Net Lease.

ATHENEX (NASDAQ:ATNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex has generated ($1.67) earnings per share over the last year. Athenex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATHENEX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex’s stock was trading at $9.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ATNX stock has increased by 19.9% and is now trading at $11.58.

KADMON (NYSE:KDMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Kadmon has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS KADMON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon’s stock was trading at $3.48 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KDMN shares have decreased by 8.3% and is now trading at $3.19.