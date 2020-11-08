ACCELERON PHARMA (NASDAQ:XLRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma last released its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acceleron Pharma has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year. Acceleron Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCELERON PHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma’s stock was trading at $84.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, XLRN stock has increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $113.44.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. Its revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AAON has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.4. AAON has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AAON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON’s stock was trading at $44.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AAON shares have increased by 43.7% and is now trading at $63.54.

VERRA MOBILITY (NASDAQ:VRRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility last issued its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company earned $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.1. Verra Mobility has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERRA MOBILITY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility’s stock was trading at $9.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRRM stock has increased by 4.4% and is now trading at $10.24.

INSEEGO (NASDAQ:INSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inseego has generated ($0.51) earnings per share over the last year. Inseego has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INSEEGO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego’s stock was trading at $4.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, INSG shares have increased by 90.5% and is now trading at $9.39.