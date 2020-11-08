YRC WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:YRCW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. YRC Worldwide has generated ($2.44) earnings per share over the last year. YRC Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS YRC WORLDWIDE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide’s stock was trading at $1.64 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, YRCW stock has increased by 156.1% and is now trading at $4.20.

VERISK ANALYTICS (NASDAQ:VRSK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company earned $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has generated $4.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.3. Verisk Analytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERISK ANALYTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics’ stock was trading at $151.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRSK shares have increased by 28.2% and is now trading at $194.41.

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:TRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year. TPG RE Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TPG RE FINANCE TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust’s stock was trading at $16.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRTX stock has decreased by 50.2% and is now trading at $8.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PPL)

PPL last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PPL has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2.

HOW HAS PPL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PPL)

PPL’s stock was trading at $29.25 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PPL stock has decreased by 4.1% and is now trading at $28.06.