ADIENT (NYSE:ADNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 29th, 2020. The reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Adient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ADIENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient’s stock was trading at $16.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADNT shares have increased by 119.8% and is now trading at $36.15.

CITI TRENDS (NASDAQ:CTRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Citi Trends has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Citi Trends has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITI TRENDS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends’ stock was trading at $14.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CTRN shares have increased by 166.9% and is now trading at $37.37.

CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE (NYSE:CM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 2nd, 2020. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm earned $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has generated $8.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock was trading at $62.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CM stock has increased by 39.5% and is now trading at $86.73.

CENTOGENE (NASDAQ:CNTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene last posted its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. Centogene has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CENTOGENE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene’s stock was trading at $18.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNTG shares have decreased by 37.7% and is now trading at $11.71.