ANTERO MIDSTREAM (NYSE:AM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream last issued its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Antero Midstream has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Antero Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ANTERO MIDSTREAM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream’s stock was trading at $3.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AM shares have increased by 78.5% and is now trading at $5.73.

DONEGAL GROUP (NASDAQ:DGICB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter. Donegal Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Donegal Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DONEGAL GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DGICB)

Donegal Group’s stock was trading at $11.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DGICB stock has increased by 5.1% and is now trading at $12.00.

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS (NYSE:MLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials last posted its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.8. Martin Marietta Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials’ stock was trading at $206.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLM stock has increased by 29.0% and is now trading at $266.35.

ACADIA HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:ACHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm earned $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. Acadia Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACADIA HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare’s stock was trading at $23.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACHC stock has increased by 52.4% and is now trading at $35.65.

