ARLO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:ARLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Arlo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARLO TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies’ stock was trading at $2.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARLO stock has increased by 101.6% and is now trading at $5.04.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN (NASDAQ:CZNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company earned $19.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Citizens & Northern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 12th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITIZENS & NORTHERN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern’s stock was trading at $19.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CZNC stock has decreased by 12.1% and is now trading at $17.07.

CORMEDIX (NYSE:CRMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRMD)

CorMedix last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business earned $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. CorMedix has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE CORMEDIX’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) issued its earnings results on Monday, August, 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. CorMedix had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 11,377.14%.

22ND CENTURY GROUP (NYSE:XXII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XXII)

22nd Century Group last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 million. 22nd Century Group has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF 22ND CENTURY GROUP’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:XXII)

Some companies that are related to 22nd Century Group include Philip Morris International (PM), British American Tobacco (BTI), Altria Group (MO), Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAY), Vector Group (VGR), BOTS (BTZI), Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIGQ) and White Fox Ventures (AWAW).