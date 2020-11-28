GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES (NYSE:AVAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores last released its earnings data on August 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRUPO AVAL ACCIONES Y VALORES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ stock was trading at $6.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AVAL shares have decreased by 10.6% and is now trading at $5.58.

JUPAI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JP)

HOW HAS JUPAI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JP)

Jupai’s stock was trading at $1.17 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JP stock has increased by 69.2% and is now trading at $1.98.

21VIANET GROUP (NASDAQ:VNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. 21Vianet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 21VIANET GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group’s stock was trading at $14.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VNET stock has increased by 100.6% and is now trading at $29.99.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:PTNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications last issued its earnings results on November 25th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm earned $233 million during the quarter. Partner Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.2. Partner Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications’ stock was trading at $3.95 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTNR stock has increased by 35.7% and is now trading at $5.36.