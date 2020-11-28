CNFINANCE (NYSE:CNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance last posted its earnings data on August 24th, 2020. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $44.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. CNFinance has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. CNFinance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNFINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance’s stock was trading at $4.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNF shares have decreased by 22.0% and is now trading at $3.47.

EATON VANCE (NYSE:EV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance last announced its earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Eaton Vance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EATON VANCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance’s stock was trading at $33.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EV shares have increased by 108.2% and is now trading at $68.72.

BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:BVXV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.11. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.60) earnings per share over the last year. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $6.5350 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BVXV stock has decreased by 50.6% and is now trading at $3.23.

NATUZZI (NYSE:NTZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi last released its quarterly earnings data on September 25th, 2020. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $67.82 million during the quarter. Natuzzi has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NATUZZI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi’s stock was trading at $0.76 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NTZ shares have increased by 1,028.9% and is now trading at $8.58.