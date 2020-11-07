CNO FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CNO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group last announced its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Its revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CNO Financial Group has generated $1.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. CNO Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNO FINANCIAL GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group’s stock was trading at $13.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CNO stock has increased by 40.6% and is now trading at $19.34.

HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING (NYSE:HY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s stock was trading at $38.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HY shares have increased by 32.0% and is now trading at $51.21.

GENWORTH FINANCIAL (NYSE:GNW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Its revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genworth Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Genworth Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENWORTH FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial’s stock was trading at $4.30 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNW stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $4.25.

FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCRD)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF FIRST EAGLE ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL BDC? (NASDAQ:FCRD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”