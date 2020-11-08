FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:FRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.51. The business earned $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has generated $6.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Federal Realty Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stock was trading at $113.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRT stock has decreased by 39.2% and is now trading at $68.93.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:MTSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company earned $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions’ stock was trading at $20.82 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTSI stock has increased by 107.8% and is now trading at $43.26.

CORE-MARK (NASDAQ:CORE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Its revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Core-Mark has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Core-Mark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORE-MARK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CORE)

Core-Mark’s stock was trading at $24.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CORE shares have increased by 25.7% and is now trading at $31.13.

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services last issued its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. Kelly Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KELLY SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services’ stock was trading at $14.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KELYB stock has increased by 23.6% and is now trading at $17.9250.