GENESIS HEALTHCARE (NYSE:GEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare last issued its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $956.26 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.1.

HOW HAS GENESIS HEALTHCARE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare’s stock was trading at $1.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GEN stock has decreased by 59.5% and is now trading at $0.47.

AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:ARPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 million. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $0.54 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ARPO shares have increased by 140.7% and is now trading at $1.30.

CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CATB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.35) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $4.44 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CATB stock has decreased by 70.3% and is now trading at $1.32.

LIBERTY BROADBAND (NASDAQ:LBRDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.6. Liberty Broadband has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LIBERTY BROADBAND’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband’s stock was trading at $110.64 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LBRDA stock has increased by 37.0% and is now trading at $151.61.