GLOBAL PARTNERS (NYSE:GLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Global Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBAL PARTNERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners’ stock was trading at $13.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GLP shares have increased by 15.8% and is now trading at $15.29.

SPERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics has generated ($3.35) earnings per share over the last year. Spero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPERO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $7.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPRO shares have increased by 76.5% and is now trading at $13.68.

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:ABUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 9th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Arbutus Biopharma has generated ($1.62) earnings per share over the last year. Arbutus Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma’s stock was trading at $2.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABUS stock has increased by 8.1% and is now trading at $2.79.

AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS (NYSE:AMPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:AMPE)

