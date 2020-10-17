GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP (NYSE:GS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Its revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Goldman Sachs Group has generated $21.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Goldman Sachs Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group’s stock was trading at $171.89 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GS stock has increased by 20.0% and is now trading at $206.21.

COMMERCIAL METALS (NYSE:CMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals last released its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial Metals has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Commercial Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMERCIAL METALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals’ stock was trading at $14.98 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CMC stock has increased by 44.3% and is now trading at $21.62.

VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:VBFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $7.76 million during the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2.

HOW HAS VILLAGE BANK AND TRUST FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial’s stock was trading at $35.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VBFC shares have decreased by 10.8% and is now trading at $31.22.

BANK OF COMMERCE (NASDAQ:BOCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce last issued its earnings results on July 17th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm earned $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Bank of Commerce has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4.

HOW HAS BANK OF COMMERCE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce’s stock was trading at $8.53 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BOCH stock has decreased by 4.7% and is now trading at $8.13.