IAA (NYSE:IAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAA)

IAA last issued its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company earned $338 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. IAA has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. IAA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS IAA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:IAA)

IAA’s stock was trading at $39.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IAA shares have increased by 57.8% and is now trading at $62.01.

EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ETRN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business earned $340.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.68 million. Equitrans Midstream has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM? (NYSE:ETRN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equitrans Midstream in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Hold.”

MGIC INVESTMENT (NYSE:MTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm earned $296 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MGIC Investment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. MGIC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MGIC INVESTMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment’s stock was trading at $10.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTG shares have decreased by 1.8% and is now trading at $10.24.

VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:VRCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VERRICA PHARMACEUTICALS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stock was trading at $10.52 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VRCA shares have decreased by 29.2% and is now trading at $7.45.