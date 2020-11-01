INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO (NYSE:IBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INDUSTRIAS BACHOCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco’s stock was trading at $36.4995 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBA shares have increased by 2.2% and is now trading at $37.31.

GRAHAM (NYSE:GHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Graham has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Graham has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRAHAM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GHM)

Graham’s stock was trading at $13.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GHM shares have increased by 1.3% and is now trading at $13.20.

CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:CPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.83. The business earned $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.82 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.5. Camden Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust’s stock was trading at $95.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPT stock has decreased by 3.3% and is now trading at $92.24.

INTEGER (NYSE:ITGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Its revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Integer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INTEGER’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer’s stock was trading at $79.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ITGR shares have decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $58.45.

