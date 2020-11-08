JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:JCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company earned $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6. Johnson Controls International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International’s stock was trading at $35.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JCI stock has increased by 23.5% and is now trading at $43.48.

THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO (NYSE:SMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro last released its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm earned $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.0. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s stock was trading at $104.24 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SMG stock has increased by 64.2% and is now trading at $171.16.

MILLER INDUSTRIES (NYSE:MLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $128.53 million during the quarter. Miller Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Miller Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MILLER INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries’ stock was trading at $29.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLR shares have increased by 8.4% and is now trading at $31.44.

OPEN TEXT (NASDAQ:OTEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text last released its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.36 million. Its revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Open Text has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1.

HOW HAS OPEN TEXT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text’s stock was trading at $37.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OTEX shares have increased by 4.1% and is now trading at $39.20.