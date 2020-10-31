KILROY REALTY (NYSE:KRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.53. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Kilroy Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KILROY REALTY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty’s stock was trading at $66.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRC shares have decreased by 28.8% and is now trading at $47.08.

ATN INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ATNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International last released its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. ATN International has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. ATN International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ATN INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International’s stock was trading at $51.58 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ATNI stock has decreased by 13.3% and is now trading at $44.70.

TC ENERGY (NYSE:TRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. TC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TC ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy’s stock was trading at $45.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TRP shares have decreased by 14.1% and is now trading at $39.46.

BANDWIDTH (NASDAQ:BAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Its revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bandwidth has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year. Bandwidth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANDWIDTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth’s stock was trading at $58.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BAND shares have increased by 173.6% and is now trading at $160.3550.

