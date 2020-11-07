LEGGETT & PLATT (NYSE:LEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Leggett & Platt has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LEGGETT & PLATT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt’s stock was trading at $34.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LEG stock has increased by 23.4% and is now trading at $42.31.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS (NYSE:SPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems last issued its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). The business had revenue of $806 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Its revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit AeroSystems has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit AeroSystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems’ stock was trading at $39.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPR shares have decreased by 45.1% and is now trading at $21.48.

STAAR SURGICAL (NASDAQ:STAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. STAAR Surgical has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.0. STAAR Surgical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STAAR SURGICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical’s stock was trading at $28.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STAA stock has increased by 157.6% and is now trading at $72.16.

ITERIS (NASDAQ:ITI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Iteris has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Iteris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ITERIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris’ stock was trading at $3.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ITI shares have increased by 11.5% and is now trading at $4.27.