LUXFER (NYSE:LXFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company earned $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Luxfer has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Luxfer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LUXFER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer’s stock was trading at $13.08 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LXFR stock has decreased by 5.0% and is now trading at $12.42.

LINCOLN ELECTRIC (NASDAQ:LECO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The firm earned $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.83 million. Its revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Lincoln Electric has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LINCOLN ELECTRIC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric’s stock was trading at $71.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LECO stock has increased by 41.6% and is now trading at $101.82.

TRANSCAT (NASDAQ:TRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.2. Transcat has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRANSCAT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat’s stock was trading at $27.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRNS shares have increased by 11.1% and is now trading at $30.91.

COGNEX (NASDAQ:CGNX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex last released its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.2. Cognex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COGNEX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex’s stock was trading at $39.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CGNX stock has increased by 67.3% and is now trading at $65.90.