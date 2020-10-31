NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO (NYSE:NOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco last issued its earnings results on October 26th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Oilwell Varco has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. National Oilwell Varco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco’s stock was trading at $10.48 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NOV shares have decreased by 19.8% and is now trading at $8.40.

BP (NYSE:BP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BP)

BP last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BP has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year. BP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BP)

BP’s stock was trading at $24.66 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BP stock has decreased by 37.2% and is now trading at $15.48.

KADANT (NYSE:KAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant last issued its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0. Kadant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KADANT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant’s stock was trading at $77.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KAI stock has increased by 48.8% and is now trading at $115.12.

GENERAL DYNAMICS (NYSE:GD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last announced its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics has generated $11.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. General Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL DYNAMICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics’ stock was trading at $148.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GD shares have decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $131.33.