ONTO INNOVATION (NYSE:ONTO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year. Onto Innovation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONTO INNOVATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation’s stock was trading at $35.33 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ONTO stock has increased by 6.2% and is now trading at $37.51.

FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:FI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International last issued its earnings data on November 3rd, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business earned $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Its revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Frank’s International has generated ($0.33) earnings per share over the last year. Frank’s International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International’s stock was trading at $1.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FI stock has decreased by 4.9% and is now trading at $1.76.

ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST (NYSE:EPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust last released its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Essential Properties Realty Trust has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.9. Essential Properties Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $21.62 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EPRT stock has decreased by 22.9% and is now trading at $16.66.

SILVERBOW RESOURCES (NYSE:SBOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. SilverBow Resources has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year. SilverBow Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILVERBOW RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources’ stock was trading at $1.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SBOW stock has increased by 154.8% and is now trading at $4.74.