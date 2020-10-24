SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PM)

Snap last announced its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Snap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SNAP'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Snap’s stock was trading at $10.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNAP shares have increased by 299.4% and is now trading at $43.17.

UNIFIRST (NYSE:UNF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst has generated $8.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. UniFirst has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIFIRST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst’s stock was trading at $165.03 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, UNF stock has increased by 3.3% and is now trading at $170.43.

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.36 billion during the quarter. Watsco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.6. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATSCO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco’s stock was trading at $169.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSO.B stock has increased by 38.6% and is now trading at $235.28.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP (NASDAQ:RVSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm earned $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp has generated $0.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9.

HOW HAS RIVERVIEW BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp’s stock was trading at $5.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RVSB stock has decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $5.25.