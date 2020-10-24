TENET HEALTHCARE (NYSE:THC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tenet Healthcare last issued its earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Its revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year. Tenet Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TENET HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Tenet Healthcare’s stock was trading at $19.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THC stock has increased by 45.9% and is now trading at $29.16.

CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:CADE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year. Cadence Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CADENCE BANCORPORATION’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation’s stock was trading at $8.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CADE shares have increased by 37.5% and is now trading at $12.06.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP (NYSE:VLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp’s stock was trading at $7.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VLY stock has increased by 6.6% and is now trading at $8.08.

ENI (NYSE:E) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:E)

ENI last announced its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company earned $9.25 billion during the quarter. ENI has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ENI’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:E)

ENI’s stock was trading at $17.90 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, E stock has decreased by 15.1% and is now trading at $15.20.