VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:VZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Verizon Communications last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has generated $4.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Verizon Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Verizon Communications’ stock was trading at $54.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VZ shares have increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $57.96.

COCA-COLA (NYSE:KO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola last released its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business earned $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Its revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Coca-Cola has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Coca-Cola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COCA-COLA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola’s stock was trading at $52.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KO stock has decreased by 3.2% and is now trading at $50.52.

BANC OF CALIFORNIA (NYSE:BANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California last released its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Banc of California has generated $0.79 earnings per share over the last year. Banc of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BANC OF CALIFORNIA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California’s stock was trading at $11.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BANC stock has increased by 2.9% and is now trading at $12.24.

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:SFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5.

HOW HAS SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp’s stock was trading at $31.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFBC stock has decreased by 6.4% and is now trading at $29.01.