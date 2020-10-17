WIPRO (NYSE:WIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro last announced its earnings data on October 18th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WIPRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro’s stock was trading at $3.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WIT shares have increased by 59.6% and is now trading at $5.01.

WASHINGTON FEDERAL (NASDAQ:WAFD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm earned $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Washington Federal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WASHINGTON FEDERAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal’s stock was trading at $26.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WAFD shares have decreased by 13.7% and is now trading at $22.49.

CITIZENS & NORTHERN (NASDAQ:CZNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6.

HOW HAS CITIZENS & NORTHERN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern’s stock was trading at $19.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CZNC stock has decreased by 11.7% and is now trading at $17.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NVR)

NVR last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR has generated $221.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.0.

HOW HAS NVR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NVR)

NVR’s stock was trading at $3,411.90 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVR shares have increased by 28.1% and is now trading at $4,372.19.