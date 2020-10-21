Earnings results for Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Analyst Opinion on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Winnebago Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.89%. The high price target for WGO is $80.00 and the low price target for WGO is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Winnebago Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.14, Winnebago Industries has a forecasted upside of 22.9% from its current price of $57.08. Winnebago Industries has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Winnebago Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Winnebago Industries is 13.95%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Winnebago Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.88% next year. This indicates that Winnebago Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

In the past three months, Winnebago Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $249,443.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by insiders. 87.83% of the stock of Winnebago Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO



Earnings for Winnebago Industries are expected to grow by 97.07% in the coming year, from $2.05 to $4.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 35.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 35.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 31.55. Winnebago Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

