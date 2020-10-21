Earnings results for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.69.

Wintrust Financial last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $425.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Wintrust Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.83%. The high price target for WTFC is $75.00 and the low price target for WTFC is $35.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wintrust Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.63, Wintrust Financial has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $48.78. Wintrust Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wintrust Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wintrust Financial is 18.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wintrust Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.75% next year. This indicates that Wintrust Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

In the past three months, Wintrust Financial insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $66,650.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.58% of the stock of Wintrust Financial is held by insiders. 88.82% of the stock of Wintrust Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC



Earnings for Wintrust Financial are expected to decrease by -3.39% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $3.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 10.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 10.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Wintrust Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.70. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Wintrust Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here