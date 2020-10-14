Earnings results for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/14/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Wipro last announced its earnings data on July 14th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Wipro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wipro in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wipro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wipro is 4.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wipro will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.35% next year. This indicates that Wipro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

In the past three months, Wipro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wipro is held by insiders. Only 2.32% of the stock of Wipro is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wipro (NYSE:WIT



Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 4.55% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.81. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 23.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.32. Wipro has a PEG Ratio of 2.21. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wipro has a P/B Ratio of 4.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

