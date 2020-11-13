Earnings results for Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Wireless Telecom Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Wireless Telecom Group has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Dividend Strength: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group does not currently pay a dividend. Wireless Telecom Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT)

In the past three months, Wireless Telecom Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.80% of the stock of Wireless Telecom Group is held by insiders. Only 33.49% of the stock of Wireless Telecom Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE:WTT



Earnings for Wireless Telecom Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Wireless Telecom Group is -16.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wireless Telecom Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

