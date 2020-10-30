Earnings results for Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Wisdom Tree Investments last issued its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business earned $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wisdom Tree Investments has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. Wisdom Tree Investments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wisdom Tree Investments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.48, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.97%. The high price target for WETF is $4.50 and the low price target for WETF is $2.75. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Wisdom Tree Investments has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.48, Wisdom Tree Investments has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $3.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments pays a meaningful dividend of 3.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wisdom Tree Investments does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Wisdom Tree Investments is 54.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wisdom Tree Investments will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.55% next year. This indicates that Wisdom Tree Investments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

In the past three months, Wisdom Tree Investments insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of Wisdom Tree Investments is held by insiders. 71.02% of the stock of Wisdom Tree Investments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF



Earnings for Wisdom Tree Investments are expected to remain at $0.22 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Wisdom Tree Investments is -32.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wisdom Tree Investments has a PEG Ratio of 0.75. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Wisdom Tree Investments has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

