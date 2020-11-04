Earnings results for Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Workiva last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company earned $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Workiva has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Workiva in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.44%. The high price target for WK is $75.00 and the low price target for WK is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Workiva has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.17, Workiva has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $56.78. Workiva has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Workiva does not currently pay a dividend. Workiva does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Workiva insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,369,298.00 in company stock. Only 14.95% of the stock of Workiva is held by insiders. 64.13% of the stock of Workiva is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Workiva are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($1.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -43.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Workiva is -43.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Workiva has a P/B Ratio of 40.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

