Earnings results for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

World Acceptance last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.84. The company earned $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance has generated $6.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.4. World Acceptance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Acceptance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.89%. The high price target for WRLD is $87.00 and the low price target for WRLD is $87.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance does not currently pay a dividend. World Acceptance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

In the past three months, World Acceptance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $657,538.00 in company stock. 36.80% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 94.50% of the stock of World Acceptance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD



Earnings for World Acceptance are expected to decrease by -3.40% in the coming year, from $6.18 to $5.97 per share. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 21.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of World Acceptance is 21.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. World Acceptance has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

