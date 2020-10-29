Earnings results for World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

World Fuel Services last posted its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.22. The company earned $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. World Fuel Services has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. World Fuel Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Fuel Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.13%. The high price target for INT is $43.00 and the low price target for INT is $43.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

World Fuel Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.00, World Fuel Services has a forecasted upside of 125.1% from its current price of $19.10. World Fuel Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services pays a meaningful dividend of 1.90%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. World Fuel Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of World Fuel Services is 14.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, World Fuel Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.50% next year. This indicates that World Fuel Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

In the past three months, World Fuel Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $545,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of World Fuel Services is held by insiders. 91.15% of the stock of World Fuel Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT



Earnings for World Fuel Services are expected to grow by 61.25% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $2.58 per share. The P/E ratio of World Fuel Services is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of World Fuel Services is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. World Fuel Services has a PEG Ratio of 2.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. World Fuel Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

