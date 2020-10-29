Earnings results for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business earned $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.99%. The high price target for WWE is $76.00 and the low price target for WWE is $30.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

World Wrestling Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.31, World Wrestling Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 40.0% from its current price of $36.65. World Wrestling Entertainment has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend yield of 1.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. World Wrestling Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 56.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, World Wrestling Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.81% next year. This indicates that World Wrestling Entertainment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

In the past three months, World Wrestling Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,255,710.00 in company stock. 40.20% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.50% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE



Earnings for World Wrestling Entertainment are expected to grow by 22.37% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 21.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 21.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 53.65. World Wrestling Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 10.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

