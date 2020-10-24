CNB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRST)

CNB Financial last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CNB Financial has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNB FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:TRST)

CNB Financial’s stock was trading at $19.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CCNE shares have increased by 4.7% and is now trading at $20.07.

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.37 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp has generated $1.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Central Valley Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stock was trading at $13.95 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CVCY shares have increased by 5.2% and is now trading at $14.68.

CITY (NASDAQ:CHCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City last issued its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City has generated $5.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. City has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CITY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City’s stock was trading at $62.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHCO stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $62.17.

CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN (NYSE:VLRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. The firm earned $66 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s stock was trading at $6.89 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VLRS shares have increased by 31.8% and is now trading at $9.08.