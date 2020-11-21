CO-DIAGNOSTICS (NASDAQ:CODX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Co-Diagnostics has generated ($0.36) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Co-Diagnostics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CO-DIAGNOSTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics’ stock was trading at $13.27 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CODX shares have decreased by 16.4% and is now trading at $11.09.

GSE SYSTEMS (NYSE:GVP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems last issued its earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $14.34 million during the quarter. GSE Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GSE SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:GVP)

GSE Systems’ stock was trading at $0.9835 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GVP shares have increased by 5.7% and is now trading at $1.04.

JACK IN THE BOX (NASDAQ:JACK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 17th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box has generated $4.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Jack in the Box has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JACK IN THE BOX’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box’s stock was trading at $80.68 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, JACK stock has increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $91.24.

THE CATO (NYSE:CATO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato last issued its earnings data on August 20th, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter. The Cato has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The Cato has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE CATO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato’s stock was trading at $6.33 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, CATO stock has increased by 31.0% and is now trading at $8.29.