EURONET WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:EEFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.8. Euronet Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EURONET WORLDWIDE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide’s stock was trading at $98.18 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EEFT stock has decreased by 9.5% and is now trading at $88.84.

ORIGIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:OBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp last released its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company earned $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp has generated $2.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Origin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ORIGIN BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp’s stock was trading at $24.51 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OBNK shares have decreased by 8.7% and is now trading at $22.37.

ING GROEP (NYSE:ING) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3.

HOW HAS ING GROEP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep’s stock was trading at $6.94 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ING shares have decreased by 1.7% and is now trading at $6.82.

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST (NYSE:TPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust has generated $41.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1.

HOW HAS TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust’s stock was trading at $457.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPL stock has decreased by 1.4% and is now trading at $450.41.

