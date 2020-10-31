F5 NETWORKS (NASDAQ:FFIV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. F5 Networks has generated $8.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. F5 Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS F5 NETWORKS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks’ stock was trading at $107.80 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FFIV shares have increased by 23.3% and is now trading at $132.94.

PFIZER (NYSE:PFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer last released its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Pfizer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PFIZER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer’s stock was trading at $32.17 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFE shares have increased by 10.3% and is now trading at $35.48.

STEVEN MADDEN (NASDAQ:SHOO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden last issued its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Its revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steven Madden has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.6. Steven Madden has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEVEN MADDEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden’s stock was trading at $28.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SHOO stock has decreased by 17.2% and is now trading at $24.01.

AMGEN (NASDAQ:AMGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen has generated $14.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Amgen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMGEN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen’s stock was trading at $198.65 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMGN shares have increased by 9.2% and is now trading at $216.94.